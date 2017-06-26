4 men charged in connection to deadly Clarksville shooting

Police have charged four men in connection to a homicide in Clarksville.

Antonio Henson, 21, was shot multiple times on Kellogg Street back in January.

Michael Mimms, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He was arrested in Todd County, KY.

Tavarious Goliday, 18, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and reckless endangerment. Goliday was already being held on unrelated charges in Bowling Green.

Kevonte White, 18, is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. White was already in custody for unrelated charges in Montgomery County.

Davayon Head, 20, is in custody and being booked into the Montgomery County Jail for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Goliday and Mimms are awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.

The Clarksville Police Department received assistance during the investigation from the Bowling Green Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the Todd County Sheriff's Office, the Guthrie Police Department and Kentucky State Police.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5465, or the tip line at 931-645-8477.

