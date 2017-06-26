Suspect sought in domestic shooting in south Nashville

Pavan Voleti is wanted in this shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police are investigating a domestic violence-related fatal shooting in south Nashville on Monday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. outside the Brighton Valley Apartments on the 500 block of Brooksboro Terrace.

Pavan Voleti, 28, is wanted for the shooting of William Lee III, 31.

Police said Lee was with Voleti’s ex-girlfriend inside a car when Voleti approached and fired shots into the car after an argument.

Williams was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Voleti left the scene in a white BMW sedan that was later recovered near Lenox Village. Police believe he may have then fled in a different getaway vehicle.

Voleti is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

