Suspect arrested in deadly domestic shooting in south Nashville

Pavan Voleti is wanted in this shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in south Nashville has turned himself in.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Monday outside the Brighton Valley Apartments on the 500 block of Brooksboro Terrace.

Pavan Voleti, 28, is accused of killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, 31-year-old William Lee III.

Police said Lee was with Voleti’s ex-girlfriend inside a car when Voleti approached and fired shots into the car after an argument.

Williams was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Voleti left the scene in a white BMW sedan that was later recovered near Lenox Village.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Voleti turned himself in Wednesday morning at the downtown warrants office.

BREAKING: Homicide suspect Pavan Voleti surrendered himself a short time ago at downtown warrants office. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 28, 2017

Voleti was wanted for Monday's fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, William Thomas Lee III, at the Brighton Valley Apartments. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 28, 2017

