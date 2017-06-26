Police investigating shooting in south Nashville

The shooting happened Monday morning in south Nashville. (WSMV)

Police are investigating a shooting in south Nashville on Monday.

The incident happened on the 500 block of Brooksboro Terrace, which is off Murfreesboro Pike, around 11 a.m.

Investigators believe it was a domestic dispute that resulted in gunfire.

