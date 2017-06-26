Police investigating shooting in south Nashville

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Hermitage Precinct detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Clayton Gangji on June 24.
Police are investigating a shooting in south Nashville.
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it. The action Monday is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.
The Murfreesboro Fire Department is asking the public's help with an investigation into a fire at an apartment complex.
The Nashville man who pleaded guilty to murdering two employees at Bellacino's pizza restaurant in 2007 has pleaded guilty to another violent crime.
A missing kayaker was found dead in Warren County on Sunday. The victim was recovered from the water at the Shellsford bridge around 4 p.m.
Police have charged three men in connection to a homicide in Clarksville. Antonio Henson, 21, was shot multiple times on Kellogg Street back in January.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Craig Mears was driving the wrong way on Highway 70 S when he hit another vehicle head-on just after 9:20 p.m.
Former Tennessee Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey is plotting a return to the hallways of the state Capitol complex.
The newly crowned Miss Tennessee says her win is a dream come true.
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."
Good Samaritans in Detroit rescued a white pit bull after two men allegedly made the dog run behind their bikes until she collapsed.
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
The newly crowned Miss Tennessee says her win is a dream come true.
According to the USGS, the earthquake hit at 6 a.m. The epicenter was measured about 3 miles south of Lenoir City.
