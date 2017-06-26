Teenager killed in head-on collision in Warren County

One driver was killed in the crash in Warren County. (WSMV)

A teenage driver was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Warren County on Sunday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Craig Mears was driving the wrong way on Highway 70 S when he hit another vehicle head-on just after 9:20 p.m.

Both people inside the other car had to be extricated.

The driver of the other car, a 16-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at Erlanger Hospital. The teen's 14-year-old passenger was also injured.

Officials have not released the names of the victims, who are both from Smyrna.

Mears, 56, remains in critical condition.

According to THP, Mears received a citation after the crash. Criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.