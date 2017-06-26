Chef Nick's Watermelon Arugula Salad

Watermelon Arugula Salad
Serves 4-6
½ Seedless Watermelon Cut into 1 inch cubes
½ Cup Ricotta Salata shaved
4 Cups Baby Arugula
¼ Cup Balsamic Vinegar
½ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 Tbsp Honey
Sea salt and cracked black pepper to taste
Cube watermelon into bite sized pieces, about 1 inch cubed.Whisk together vinegar, honey and olive oil till combined and set aside. Lightley toss watermelon, arugula ina large bowl with dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving platter. Shave cheese ove top with a vegetable peeler. Serve and enjoy. For a nice twist you can add peaches or blueberries if you like.