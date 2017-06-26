Former Senate Speaker Ramsey to lobby former colleagues

Hermitage Precinct detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Clayton Gangji on June 24.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in south Nashville. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it. The action Monday is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.More >>
The Murfreesboro Fire Department is asking the public's help with an investigation into a fire at an apartment complex.More >>
The Nashville man who pleaded guilty to murdering two employees at Bellacino's pizza restaurant in 2007 has pleaded guilty to another violent crime.More >>
A missing kayaker was found dead in Warren County on Sunday. The victim was recovered from the water at the Shellsford bridge around 4 p.m.More >>
Police have charged three men in connection to a homicide in Clarksville. Antonio Henson, 21, was shot multiple times on Kellogg Street back in January.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Craig Mears was driving the wrong way on Highway 70 S when he hit another vehicle head-on just after 9:20 p.m.More >>
Former Tennessee Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey is plotting a return to the hallways of the state Capitol complex.More >>
The newly crowned Miss Tennessee says her win is a dream come true.More >>
