Missing kayaker found dead in Warren County

A missing kayaker was found dead in Warren County on Sunday.

The victim was recovered from the water at the Shellsford bridge around 4 p.m.

The Warren County Rescue Squad, the TWRA, the Warren County Sheriff's Department and Warren County EMS assisted with the recovery.

Officials have not released the name of the victim.

