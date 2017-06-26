Crews battle fire at East Nashville fruit market

Officials say the fire started in the ceiling. (WSMV)

The fire happened on Dickerson Pike on Monday morning.

Crews have been able to contain a fire at a business in East Nashville.

Firefighters say the flames sparked in the ceiling at the Uptown Fruit Market on Dickerson Pike around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

According to officials, firefighters were able to salvage most of the store.

It's not clear what caused the fire at this time.

Northbound lanes of Dickerson Road are closed in the area.

