Belmont student competing in national hot dog eating contest

Belmont University senior Stevie Palmer has found she has a talent for eating large quantities of food in a short period of time, so much so that she has decided to try her talent on a national stage.

Palmer is a music marketing major at Belmont. As part of a social media marketing class, Palmer had to brand and market herself, so she came up with the name "Hungry Hungry Stevie" and listed herself as a professional eater.

This got Palmer invited to a regional hot dog eating contest in Louisville. Palmer ate 10 hot dogs in 10 minutes, which got her invited to New York on the Fourth of July to compete in the Nathan's National Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Palmer says the trick to eating a lot of hot dogs quickly is to break the wiener in half before eating it and then soak the bun in water.

