Friends plan vigil to remember 14-year-old killed

So far in 2017, 11 youths, 19-years and under have been killed in Nashville.

Just yesterday, a 14-year-old named Clayton Gangji, was shot and fatally wounded.

Those who knew Gangji are remembering him, and are speaking out against senseless acts of violence.

“I think he was a good kid, he just hung around with a bad crowd,” said Elaria Fahem, a friend of Gangji’s.

Fahem wears a shirt with his picture on the front, in honor of her lost friend.

She and others are organizing a candle lighting for Gangji at Dupont-Hadley Middle School’s football field tomorrow night.

“He was really respectful, he was a good kid,” said Fahem. “Just get together, and help each other get through it."

14-year-old Emily Dunlap was friends with Gangji for the last two years.

“I don't want to believe that it's real, but I know it's true," she said. “When it's somebody so close to you, you don't want to believe it's real."

Police say Gangji was in the same car with 19-year-old Zachary Able. Able allegedly was handling a pistol that went off. The bullet passed through his left hand and into the body of Gangji.

They both went to Summit Medical Center where Gangji died.

Dunlap doesn't want other friends to become a statistic. “You should stay out of the streets, you need to focus on whatever you have your heart set to,” she said. “You should focus on your grades, your family, your friends, not so much violence.”