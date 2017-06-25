Town home fire on Lazy Creek Lane in Brentwood

So far in 2017, 11 youths, 19-years and under have been killed in Nashville. Just yesterday, a 14-year-old named Clayton Gangji, was shot and fatally wounded. Those who knew Gangji are remembering him, and are speaking out against senseless acts of violence.More >>
So far in 2017, 11 youths, 19-years and under have been killed in Nashville. Just yesterday, a 14-year-old named Clayton Gangji, was shot and fatally wounded. Those who knew Gangji are remembering him, and are speaking out against senseless acts of violence.More >>
A town home fire is currently in effect this Sunday evening on Lazy Creek Lane in Brentwood.More >>
A town home fire was in effect Sunday evening on Lazy Creek Lane in Brentwood.More >>
A statewide organization is speaking out against what they call a proposed “sanctuary city policy” by the Nashville Metro Council.More >>
A statewide organization is speaking out against what they call a proposed “sanctuary city policy” by the Nashville Metro Council.More >>
According to the USGS, the earthquake hit at 6 a.m. The epicenter was measured about 3 miles south of Lenoir City.More >>
According to the USGS, the earthquake hit at 6 a.m. The epicenter was measured about 3 miles south of Lenoir City.More >>
An apartment fire early Sunday morning in Fayetteville, Tenn., left three injured and 10 families without homes.More >>
An apartment fire early Sunday morning in Fayetteville, Tenn., left three injured and 10 families without homes.More >>
A Good Samaritan alerted Metro Police officers to a woman driving in South Nashville with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday morning, police say.More >>
A Good Samaritan alerted Metro Police officers to a woman driving in South Nashville with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday morning, police say.More >>
Hermitage Precinct detectives are conducting an investigation of a shooting that fatally wounded 14-year-old Clayton Gangji on June 24.More >>
Hermitage Precinct detectives are conducting an investigation of a shooting that fatally wounded 14-year-old Clayton Gangji on June 24.More >>
The third victim in the house fire turned murder investigation has died on June 24.More >>
The third victim in the house fire turned murder investigation has died on June 24.More >>
A 17-year-old girl was shot Friday night while inside her home on the 100 block of Cleveland Street.More >>
A 17-year-old girl was shot Friday night while inside her home on the 100 block of Cleveland Street.More >>
Metro police said the deadly fire at the home on Leesa Ann Lane was being investigated as a murder/attempted murder/attempted suicide.More >>
Metro police said the deadly fire at the home on Leesa Ann Lane was being investigated as a murder/attempted murder/attempted suicide.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >>
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to "junk" status, which would deepen its multibillion-dollar deficit and cost taxpayers more for years to come.More >>
Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to "junk" status, which would deepen its multibillion-dollar deficit and cost taxpayers more for years to come.More >>
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.More >>
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.More >>
According to the USGS, the earthquake hit at 6 a.m. The epicenter was measured about 3 miles south of Lenoir City.More >>
According to the USGS, the earthquake hit at 6 a.m. The epicenter was measured about 3 miles south of Lenoir City.More >>
Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.More >>
Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.More >>
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >>
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >>
A town home fire is currently in effect this Sunday evening on Lazy Creek Lane in Brentwood.More >>
A town home fire was in effect Sunday evening on Lazy Creek Lane in Brentwood.More >>