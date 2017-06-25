Town home fire on Lazy Creek Lane in Brentwood

A town home fire was in effect Sunday evening on Lazy Creek Lane in Brentwood.

Nashville Fire Department responded with 11 trucks to the scene.

Investigators on the scene say it appears the fire was caused by a barbecue grill on the back deck of one of the units.

The fire quickly spread up the side of the building and into the roof, where it then jumped to the unit next door, to the right of it.

Neighbors say they saw the fire jump and how quickly it spread.

Fire officials say this is a cautionary tale as we are in the middle of grilling season.

No one was injured. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

