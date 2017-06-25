Magnitude 2.6 earthquake confirmed in East Tennessee

The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake in Loudon County Sunday morning.

According to the USGS, the earthquake hit at 6 a.m. The epicenter was measured about 3 miles south of Lenoir City.

Measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale, residents may have felt the earthquake. According to the USGS, there are about 30,000 earthquakes of that size each year.

No damage or injuries have been reported at this time.

