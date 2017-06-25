3 injured, 10 families lose homes in Fayetteville apartment fire

The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. Sunday at the Valley View Apartments on Liberty Rd.

A structure fire at the location injured three people. One person has been released, two others are still being treated. Their condition is unknown.

The fire was still burning six hours later and smoke could be seen seven miles from the scene.

The Fire Chief said this is the worst he's seen in awhile.

One building with 12 units inside was destroyed in the blaze.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting 10 families who lost their homes and local restaurants have been providing food and water to residents at the complex.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.