Thousands attend first day of Nashville Pride festival

An annual celebration of progress toward LGBTQ equality is in full swing in downtown Nashville.

The Nashville Pride festival got started this morning at Public Square Park.

Day one is in the books, but there’s still plenty of action coming back tomorrow. Thousands of people gathered down town to kick off this year’s festival.

Coming into the event, organizers were expecting the largest turn out ever.

Steffi Silva was among those in attendance. She said, '”I think there's a lot more openness and support for different ethnicity and life styles, and cultures. And I think that's important. We don't live in a world where everyone is the same. I love that every year we come out we have more and more people coming out than the year before."

The two day festival features different music genres, live performances and visual art. Hundreds of vendors, non-profit organizations and businesses are also in attendance.

Jessie Villarrial said, “Honestly seeing all the colorful figures, seeing all the smiles, it's brought a great feeling to my heart. It’s nice to see everyone out here loving everyone regardless.”

The Nashville Pride festival picks up Sunday at noon and goes until 6:00 p.m.