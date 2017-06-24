Suspect charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy

Hermitage Precinct detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Zachary Able.

According to a news release, Clayton Gangji was sitting inside an SUV at a ball field near the intersection of Hurst Drive and Hadley Avenue on Saturday.

Able was allegedly sitting in the same vehicle when the pistol discharged. The bullet passed through his left hand and into Gangji's body.

Around 6 a.m., Able and Gangji went to Summit Medical Center, where Gangji later died. Able was treated for an injury to his hand.

Able claimed the shooting happened as a result of a robbery near Percy Priest Lake, according to detectives. After further investigation, the claim was shown to be a lie.

Able admitted to holding the pistol that fired in an interview with police. He has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide.

A vigil for Gangji will be held Monday at 6 p.m. at Dupont Hadley Middle School’s football field. Organizers are asking people to bring baby blue and pink balloons.

