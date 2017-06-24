Investigation underway for shooting of teen, suspect charged

Hermitage Precinct detectives are conducting an investigation of a shooting that fatally wounded 14-year-old Clayton Gangji on June 24.

The suspect has been identified as Zachary Able, 19.

According to a release, Gangji was sitting inside a SUV on Hurst Drive at a ball field near the intersection of Hadley Avenue and Old Hickory Boulevard. Able, in the same vehicle was handling a pistol that discharged with the bullet passing through his left hand and into the body of Gangji.

Around 6 a.m., Able and Gangji went to Summit Medical Center where Gangji died. Able was treated for an injury to his hand.

Able claimed the shooting happened as a result of a robbery near Percy Priest Lake, according to detectives. After further investigation, the claim was shown to be a lie.

Able admitted to holding the pistol that fired in an interview.

Able has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.