17-year-old girl shot on Cleveland Street

Witnesses reported someone in a silver vehicle firing shots at the house on Cleveland Street. (WSMV)

A 17-year-old girl was shot Friday night while inside her home on the 100 block of Cleveland Street.

According to Metro Police, the girl was at her home when multiple shots were fired at the house from outside.

She was taken to Skyline Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses told police they saw a silver four-door vehicle with dark tinted windows leave the area right after the shooting.

No one else was harmed in the shooting.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

