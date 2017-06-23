Family claims railroad culvert is responsible for constant flooding problems

A Middle Tennessee family fears that every major rain will be the one that reaches their home. They claim a major corporation is to blame. The corporation has told the family that's not the case.

"If we ever wanted to move, our property would be worth nothing," said Kelly Orcutt, walking through her White Bluff yard. "I really don't want my house to float away. No, I don't. I can't sleep. I really have anxiety."

When clouds get dark, Orcutt is watching what weather rolls into the area.

"This is the area that all gets flooded now," she said, motioning toward her back yard. "We become the holding center for all this water."

Orcutt has lived on Jackson Street for 14 years but said problems started during the May 2010 flood.

"This happens about three times a year now," she said, referring to pictures and video of flood water reaching high up on her backyard sheds. "The water has nowhere else to go except eventually in our house. We're just trying to get somebody to do something. We don't have any kind of insurance to cover this kind of thing."

Orcutt believes something happened to a CSX railroad culvert behind her house, and it's no longer draining properly.

A rep for CSX said in a statement:

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. CSX strives to be a good neighbor in the communities in which we operate. We are committed to looking further into the details of this issue. CSX appreciates the community’s patience and understanding as we work to understand the situation.

"It's just not getting done," Orcutt said.

Orcutt said she has e-mails with CSX dating back to February of last year.

One of the responses from then is attributed to the TellCSX team and said, "A CSX structural engineer inspected the drainage system at this location and determined that CSX drainage systems in the area are open and operating as intended. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

"We're pretty much sitting ducks," Orcutt said. "We're basically going to just lose. We're going to lose in every direction. It's falling on deaf ears. We don't know what to do."

