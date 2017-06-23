Elliston Place businesses look to adapt in changing Nashville

Businesses along Elliston Place don't see the traffic they once did. (WSMV)

It’s a pocket of Nashville that doesn’t get as much play as downtown. Some business owners along Elliston Place said it’s not as popular a spot as it once was, but they are finding ways to stay relevant.

Some of the business owners call Elliston Place a hidden gem of Nashville, and they’re looking back at its history to attract more people.

“Skull’s Rainbow Room, I was lucky enough to find that. That’s from the ‘50s and ‘60s when he took it down,” said Rob Wey, the owner of Smack.

There’s a story with most of Wey’s vintage displays. He collects old and new pieces for his clothing store Smack – a mainstay on Elliston Place for 21 years.

“We get young and old, we get musicians, we get tourists coming,” Wey said.

But he and some other business owners on Elliston Place said they aren’t getting as many visitors as they used to.

“With so many people moving in, they’re like ‘Oh man, you’ve got to be doing crazy business.’ But for some reason, it’s not that way,” Wey said.

Wey said he sees fewer locals at his store and more tourists, the pressure to compete stretching far and wide across Nashville.

“12 South, you’ve got Reese Witherspoon. So people are going to that and hitting that neighborhood, and a lot of locals live other there. So it’s just booming over there, and of course downtown being the number one for bridal parties,” Wey said.

“When I first moved here back in 2006, downtown was not the beast that downtown had become,” said Josh Billue, owner of Exit/In & Hurry Back.

Billue said the block is looking at its history with the Elliston Place Street Fest to draw in more people.

“A lot of the great ideas that they had in the 1970s when it was much more, this section of town was much more a totally different world, the street fest was a good idea that we felt needed to come back,” Billue said.

Billue said the challenge is for the Rock Block to stay relevant among the area’s changing landscape.

“It’s one of the older pieces of Nashville that if you don’t get out, if all you know of Nashville is Lower Broad, there’s so much more to it than that,” Billue said.

The Elliston Place Street Fest is on July 22. Business owners say they hope it will help people not to forget about this area as much.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.