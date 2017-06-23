Man killed in crash on Charlotte Pike

The crash happened on Charlotte Pike near I-40. (WSMV)

Metro police are investigating if weather was a factor in a fatal crash on Friday afternoon.

The fatal crash team has been on the scene near Charlotte Pike and I-40 since around 1 p.m.

Police say 45-year-old David Black of White Bluff, TN, was killed in the crash. Officials are working to notify his next of kin.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a Cumberland Oil tanker truck, a Ford Econoline van, and two cars.

Investigators say the driver of the tanker truck, 37-year-old David Kopko, was stopped at the red light in the left turn lane onto I-40 East. Two vehicles were behind the tanker truck.

The van was traveling east when it veered into the left turn lane. It sideswiped both cars on their passenger sides before rear-ending the tanker truck.

Black, the driver of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other drivers or passengers were injured in the crash. Police said all occupants were wearing their seat belts.

Police said there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement in this crash.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.