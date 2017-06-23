UT announces lowest tuition hike in 30 years - WSMV Channel 4

UT announces lowest tuition hike in 30 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The University of Tennessee has announced the lowest tuition increase in more than 30 years.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the board of trustees approved a 1.8 percent increase for in-state undergraduate students Thursday. The trustees also passed a $2.3 billion 2017-2018 budget that includes a $25,667 raise for UT President Joe DiPietro.

Out-of-state students across the system will see a 1 percent or less increase in tuition and mandatory fees, which, at UT Knoxville, would bring the current rate of $31,144 to $31,390.

DiPietro says he's proud to be a national leader in efforts to hold down tuition increases at a time when stories of high student debt are making headlines.

The tuition increase is expected to generate an additional $11.4 million for UT in 2017-2018.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

