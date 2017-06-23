Motorcyclist killed in south Nashville crash - WSMV Channel 4

Motorcyclist killed in south Nashville crash

The wreck happened on Willard Drive on Friday morning. (WSMV) The wreck happened on Willard Drive on Friday morning. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in south Nashville on Friday.

The wreck happened on Willard Drive just north of Haywood Lane.

Police said the motorcyclist crossed a double yellow line and hit an SUV.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

According to police, the man's brother was also riding a motorcycle at the time.

