Motorcyclist killed in south Nashville crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in south Nashville on Friday.

The wreck happened on Willard Drive just north of Haywood Lane.

Police said the motorcyclist crossed a double yellow line and hit an SUV.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

According to police, the man's brother was also riding a motorcycle at the time.

