Final hearing held before trial in Holly Bobo case

Friday was the final hearing in the Holly Bobo case before the two men accused in her murder go to trial.

Two brothers, Dylan and Zach Adams, are accused of killing the nursing student, who went missing back in 2011.

Dylan Adams will plead the 5th Amendment this summer during the trial for his brother, Zach Adams. Zach Adams' trial is still scheduled to begin on July 10.

The state says they are still figuring out who will become jurors in this case. So far, they have 70 potential jurors, which they will narrow down to 15.

Prosecutors have given immunity to at least five people who testified in the case, but they have not said who those people are.

