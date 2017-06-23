Gallatin officer fires at vicious dog

A Gallatin police officer fired a shot at an aggressive dog that was loose in a neighborhood on Ironwood Drive on Thursday.

Police responded to a report of an aggressive dog, a large Rottweiler, running at large in the neighborhood just after 6 p.m. A neighbor called Sumner County Animal Control saying that they may have to shoot the dog due to its viciousness.

An officer made contact with Tiffany Hirsch, who lived at the house where the dog belonged. The dog's owner is Craig Jackson, also a resident of the home. Hirsch did not know the location of the dog and advised that the dog was probably running loose again.

The officer walked to the driveway while Hirsch attempted to find the dog.

While standing in the driveway, the officer was aggressively charged by the dog. The officer defended himself by firing a single shot, which did not strike the dog.

Gallatin police have responded to four calls of this dog running at large in 2017, according to a news release.

Police said Hirsch was cited on three prior occasions for “dog running at large,” including one warning.

On one occasion a construction worker was injured while fleeing from the dog. Another report was taken regarding the dog attacking an animal.

According to police, neighbors have reported being trapped in their homes due to their fear of the dog’s aggressiveness and the dog’s past history.

The investigation is ongoing. The dog has been secured by Sumner County Animal Control.

