Brandon Banks still waiting to learn fate as jury deliberations continue

Brandon Banks (L) leaves the courtroom on Thursday night. (WSMV) Brandon Banks (L) leaves the courtroom on Thursday night. (WSMV)
It may be a while before former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks learns if he will be convicted on rape charges.

After nearly nine hours of deliberations, jurors still have not been able to reach a verdict.

On Thursday, the jury worked for almost six hours, failing to reach a unanimous decision. They returned at 9 a.m. Friday and went right back to work.

The jury is made up of 11 women and four men. Ten jurors are white and five of them are African-American.

When jurors began their work around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, they said they would stay until they had a decision. Nearly six hours later, they said they were tired and wanted to return the next day.

Banks is charged with five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery for his alleged role in the gang rape of an unconscious female student in a dorm room on this day in 2013. Banks and three of his former teammates have been charged in the case.

The victim's advocate was in the courtroom Friday morning. The victim, who testified on Thursday, has not been seen in court Friday morning.

Banks and his family have been waiting in the hallway as jurors continue to work toward a possible conviction.

This has already been the longest deliberation in any of the previous trials in the Vanderbilt rape case.

Last April, a jury deliberated for two and a half hours before finding Cory Batey guilty of one count of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and other lesser charges.

On Thursday, prosecutors said during their closing arguments that Banks made deliberate choices to participate in the gang rape. His defense team claims he was bulled into joining his teammates.

Banks is the third former football player to go on trial. Batey and Brandon Vandenburg have already been convicted and sentenced. Jaborian McKenzie is out on bond.

The jury is expected to end their lunch break at 12:30 p.m. and continue deliberations. This is a sign the group is taking their time and moving through this difficult verdict process very carefully.

