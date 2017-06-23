Brandon Banks still waiting to learn fate as jury deliberations continue

Brandon Banks is accused of joining his teammates Brandon Vandenburg, Cory Batey and Jaborian McKenzie as they raped an unconscious student inside Vandenburg’s dorm room in Gillette Hall in 2013.More >>
Brandon Banks is one of the four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the case.More >>
Here are the people who are involved in the sex crimes case involving Vanderbilt football players.More >>
Here is a day-by-day summary of what happened during the first trial for Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey in January 2015.More >>
Brandon Vandenburg is charged with five counts of aggravated rape in connection to the sexual assault of a female student in 2013.More >>
Brandon Vandenburg is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.More >>
The retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Here are photos from throughout the course of the trial.More >>
Opening statements for the retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Batey is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.More >>
Jurors have decided to go home for the night after deliberating for almost six hours to reach a verdict in the trial for former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks.More >>
A Gallatin police officer fired a shot at an aggressive dog that was loose in a neighborhood on Ironwood Drive on Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal fire at a Hermitage area home early Friday morning as a murder.More >>
Friday was the final hearing in the Holly Bobo case before the two men accused of her murder go to trial.More >>
One person was killed Friday morning in a motorcycle crash in south Nashville.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy pass over Middle Tennessee.More >>
After nearly nine hours of deliberations, jurors still have not been able to reach a verdict. On Thursday, the jury worked for almost six hours, failing to reach a unanimous decision.More >>
A company has come up with an autonomous robot security system. Knightscope has developed several robots that can patrol up to a half-a-million square feet without human control. The robots use 360° cameras and sensors to guide it during patrols.More >>
Octavious Taylor has a painful and incurable disease. It’s a bad combination when you’re locked up in prison.More >>
Metro Council members received an update on the scabies outbreak that has impacted Davidson County Jail inmates, Metro employees and their families.More >>
A Texas woman was arrested after police said she was messaging on Facebook while her baby drowned in a bathtub.More >>
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >>
A Massachusetts man police say used a dog leash to strangle his girlfriend has been held without bail.More >>
Carl Dollarhide Jr. is now out of jail after serving about half of his sentence. Dollarhide was sentenced to three years in jail for killing a mother and leaving her 1-year-old daughter a paraplegic in a drunk-driving crash.More >>
Jurors have decided to go home for the night after deliberating for almost six hours to reach a verdict in the trial for former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks.More >>
Octavious Taylor has a painful and incurable disease. It’s a bad combination when you’re locked up in prison.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal fire at a Hermitage area home early Friday morning as a murder.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
After nearly nine hours of deliberations, jurors still have not been able to reach a verdict. On Thursday, the jury worked for almost six hours, failing to reach a unanimous decision.More >>
