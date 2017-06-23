Robot security guard could be on patrol near you soon

A company has come up with an autonomous robot security system.

Knightscope has developed several robots that can patrol up to a half-a-million square feet without human control. The robots uses 360° cameras and sensors to guide it during patrols.

The robots can scan license plates and even pick up information from mobil devices, like phones, that come within 100 meters of the its scanners.

At team of people monitor the cameras, alarms, and information gathered at a central control headquarters in Dallas, TX. Customers can also monitor what's going on from a phone app.

The robot can patrol 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It recharges itself at a charging station for 15 minutes every two hours.

The service costs $100,000 per year.

If you'd like to learn more, click here: http://www.knightscope.com

