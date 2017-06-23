Woman killed, daughter injured in house fire; husband believed responsible

Police are investigating a fatal fire at a Hermitage area home early Friday morning as a murder.

Metro police said the deadly fire at the home on Leesa Ann Lane was being investigated as a murder/attempted murder/attempted suicide.

Firefighters found Suzanne Daugherty, 48, dead on the second level of the home. Her husband, Gary Daugherty, 55, and daughter, Crystal Daugherty, 9, are both in critical condition at area hospitals with fire-related injuries.

Police say Suzanne Daugherty suffered blunt force trauma to her head and a puncture wound to her back unrelated to the fire.

Gary and Crystal Daugherty were found together unresponsive in a bedroom.

Metro Police said just before 11 p.m. Friday that Gary Daugherty died from his injuries.

Officials said that an accelerant was used throughout the home. Plastic was taped over the windows and the home's smoke detectors were disabled.

Police said handwritten contact information for extended family was found in a vehicle parked outside the home.

Firefighters arrived at the home at 12:13 a.m. to find a heavy fire in the front living room area of the two-story home.

Police said there was no prior contact with Suzanne and Gary Daugherty, but Suzanne met with an officer last Sunday at a friend’s home concerning sugar being placed in her gas tank days earlier.

Police said Suzanne Daugherty told the officer she and her husband were going through a divorce and had an argument on June 12. She said the following day, her car would not start and she had it towed for repair. She said sugar had been placed in the gas tank.

Suzanne Daugherty didn’t see anyone tamper with the car and her husband didn’t threaten to do anything to it, but she believed he was responsible in order to keep her from visiting her lawyer.

Police said the officer offered assistance to Suzanne Daugherty, but she declined.

Suzanne Daugherty was a teacher with Wilson County Schools. District officials said she worked as a teacher at the TLC Center at West Elementary School during the school year. She had been working with students in the district’s Kids Club program during the summer.

Her daughter is a fourth grader at W.A. Wright Elementary School.

“It’s always a sad day when something happens to a member of our school family, and the circumstances surrounding this situation have made it even more difficult. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Suzanne’s extended family, as they process this horrible tragedy,” Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said in a release.

