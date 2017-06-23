1 dead, 2 injured in Hermitage house fire

Police are investigating a fatal fire at a Hermitage area home early Friday morning as a murder.

Metro police said the deadly fire at the home on Leesa Ann Lane was being investigated as a murder/attempted murder/attempted suicide.

Firefighters found Suzanne Daugherty, 48, dead on the second level of the home. Her husband, Gary Daugherty, 55, and daughter, Crystal Daugherty, 9, are both in critical condition at area hospitals with fire-related injuries.

Police say Suzanne Daugherty died from trauma unrelated to the fire. Gary and Crystal Daugherty were found together unresponsive in a bedroom.

Officials said that an accelerant was used throughout the home. Plastic was taped over the windows and the home's smoke detectors were disabled.

Police said handwritten contact information for extended family was found in a vehicle parked outside the home.

Firefighters arrived at the home at 12:13 a.m. to find a heavy fire in the front living room area of the two-story home.

Suzanne Daugherty was a teacher with Wilson County Schools. District officials said she worked as a teacher at the TLC Center at West Elementary School during the school year. She had been working with students in the district’s Kids Club program during the summer.

Her daughter is a fourth grader at W.A. Wright Elementary School.

“It’s always a sad day when something happens to a member of our school family, and the circumstances surrounding this situation have made it even more difficult. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Suzanne’s extended family, as they process this horrible tragedy,” Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said in a release.

