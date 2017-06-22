Inmates at CoreCivic prisons say they sometimes go months without medical care

The Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was supposed to provide quality jobs to residents of Trousdale County. But according to the mayor and several other people the Channel 4 I-Team talked to, not many locals work there.More >>
Since last summer, the Channel 4 I-Team has been looking closely at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, the state’s newest and biggest prison. It is run by CoreCivic, the Nashville-based company formerly known as CCA.More >>
By design, prisons are places shut off from the rest of society. But the state’s newest and largest prison is unlike any other.More >>
A Gallatin police officer fired a shot at an aggressive dog that was loose in a neighborhood on Ironwood Drive on Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal fire at a Hermitage area home early Friday morning as a murder.More >>
Friday was the final hearing in the Holly Bobo case before the two men accused of her murder go to trial.More >>
One person was killed Friday morning in a motorcycle crash in south Nashville.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Friday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy pass over Middle Tennessee.More >>
After nearly nine hours of deliberations, jurors still have not been able to reach a verdict. On Thursday, the jury worked for almost six hours, failing to reach a unanimous decision.More >>
A company has come up with an autonomous robot security system. Knightscope has developed several robots that can patrol up to a half-a-million square feet without human control. The robots use 360° cameras and sensors to guide it during patrols.More >>
Octavious Taylor has a painful and incurable disease. It’s a bad combination when you’re locked up in prison.More >>
Metro Council members received an update on the scabies outbreak that has impacted Davidson County Jail inmates, Metro employees and their families.More >>
A Texas woman was arrested after police said she was messaging on Facebook while her baby drowned in a bathtub.More >>
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >>
A Massachusetts man police say used a dog leash to strangle his girlfriend has been held without bail.More >>
Carl Dollarhide Jr. is now out of jail after serving about half of his sentence. Dollarhide was sentenced to three years in jail for killing a mother and leaving her 1-year-old daughter a paraplegic in a drunk-driving crash.More >>
Jurors have decided to go home for the night after deliberating for almost six hours to reach a verdict in the trial for former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks.More >>
Octavious Taylor has a painful and incurable disease. It’s a bad combination when you’re locked up in prison.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal fire at a Hermitage area home early Friday morning as a murder.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
After nearly nine hours of deliberations, jurors still have not been able to reach a verdict. On Thursday, the jury worked for almost six hours, failing to reach a unanimous decision.More >>
