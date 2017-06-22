Murfreesboro Rd. businesses share flooding woes, dread Cindy rainfall

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy should bring lots of rainfall to Middle Tennessee. (WSMV)

Tropical Storm Cindy is set to bring a lot of rain to Middle Tennessee. Few places are dreading that more than one of Nashville's most frequent flooding spots.

Read Soudky dreads the sound of rain. When he hears it, flooding follows on Murfreesboro Road near Briley Parkway.

When Soudky started working at TJ's Auto Sales three months ago, he had no idea rain could be so bad for business.

"As soon as it's raining, everybody knows what's going on," he said. "Nobody comes to this area. All these businesses are fixing to be broke."

The owner of another business said he writes to the city and state about the problem several times a year but has never gotten a response. He said the problem has emerged over the last 10 years.

"I know the government has a lot going on, but this is really important," Soudky said. "We open the business. We pay tax. We just need a way to work."

With the hit business takes, Soudky said it's hard to hear about the showers to come from Cindy.

A rep for TDOT told Channel 4 drains were checked in the area Wednesday. The rep said it doesn't take much debris to block drains there, so crews will be making regular stops through Cindy's rain to clear them out.

"We don't mean to bother them, but they need to find out what's going on," Soudky said.

Soudky said for now, all they know to do is keeping sweeping water away from the business.

"If something's wrong, are they going to fix it?" he asked. "That's it. Everybody thinks this."

The TDOT rep said a project is underway between their department and metro to address a more permanent solution.

