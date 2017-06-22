Police investigating illegal tree destruction in Cleveland Park

Metro Park Police are investigating a giant maple tree that was illegally chopped down in Cleveland Park.

The tree was valued at more than $1,000, meaning whoever is responsible will likely face felony vandalism charges.

The tree sat at the north end of Cleveland Park, next to a sidewalk at the end of North 8th Street. Within 40 feet of the tree sits two homes under construction at 1101 North 8th St.

The property is owned by Tom Keesee who also owns a construction company and is building the houses. Neighbors are questioning whether Keesee is responsible for chopping down the tree because it obstructed the Nashville skyline view from his two homes.

"I wouldn't want to speculate on who did what,” Jason Stalcup said. “I think it just seems somewhat obvious that this tree blocked a really great view of the skyline.”

Keesee couldn’t be reached by phone or by Facebook on Thursday, but when Channel 4 approached his girlfriend at their home on North 8th Street, she ignored our questions about the tree.

Meanwhile, interim Metro Parks Director Monique Odom released the following statement:

It’s very apparent this was intentional. We’ve opened an official investigation into this incident to help us find out exactly what happened. I want to assure the residents in that area, that for us, this is a serious issue that will be addressed. I am very appreciative of the emails and phone call we have received. We have no reason to believe Councilman Davis is involved in this issue other than in trying to help Metro Parks find the person(s) responsible.

Councilman Davis, when reached by phone, told Channel 4 he is friends with Keesee but had no involvement in chopping down the tree. He said he is asking his neighbors and constituents in Cleveland Park to let the investigation play out before pointing fingers.

