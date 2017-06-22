Preds release full schedule for 2017-18 season

The Nashville Predators released the full schedule for their upcoming season on Thursday.

The Predators’ home opener is set for Oct. 10 against the Philadelphia Flyers. The team will raise the Western Conference Champion banner than night.

On Nov. 11, it’s the return of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who defeated the Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.

Other notable home games include the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 28, the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 8, and the New York Rangers on Feb. 3.

