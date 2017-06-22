Metro Council receives update on jail scabies outbreak

Metro Council members received an update on the scabies outbreak that has impacted Davidson County Jail inmates, Metro employees and their families.

The Metro Public Health Department said Thursday during a public meeting that 47 Metro employees have been treated for a scabies rash. They said they are continuing to monitor the jail facilities for breakouts.

More than 300 inmates have been treated for scabies since Metro Health found out about the outbreak in mid-May.

No representatives from CoreCivic attended the meeting to answer questions about when they knew about the scabies outbreak at the jail, what procedures were followed to treat inmates and how it could have been prevented.

"It's really not acceptable that they didn't come tonight to answer some basic questions about how this could have happened," said Kathleen Murphy, Metro Council member for District 24.

Metro Health Director Dr. Bill Paul said they are also trying to send samples off for testing to confirm the outbreak is indeed caused by scabies. Paul said they called the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make sure they were doing everything right in treating and monitoring the outbreak.

"At this point, it's too soon in our investigation to point to anything in that realm of what might have been done differently," Paul said.

The jails are managed by CoreCivic, a private company that has come under fire for this outbreak and is facing lawsuits from city employees.

Mayor Megan Barry sent a letter to the company asking for CoreCivic to pay for medical costs for city employees and their families who are infected.

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said scabies is common, reporting eight cases a month at the jail. But not to this extent, some city leaders said.

"If our employees contract this, and they're out in the public, what happens next?" Murphy said.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry sent a letter Wednesday asking the company to cover out of pocket expenses from city workers and their families incurred from scabies. CoreCivic responded Thursday saying it will evaluate the expense documentation and disburse payments.

When Channel 4 asked if the city should renew a contract with CoreCivic, Murphy said "I think it's something we need to look at closely."

The city's contract with CoreCivic ends in 2020. Sheriff Hall cautioned council members against immediately ending the contract, saying it takes at least a year to draft up a plan. Hall said the city should consider taking over the jail to replace a private company.

