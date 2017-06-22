Developer questions process of Greer Stadium re-development - WSMV Channel 4

Developer questions process of Greer Stadium re-development

The Nashville Sounds left Greer Stadium after the 2014 baseball season. (WSMV file photo) The Nashville Sounds left Greer Stadium after the 2014 baseball season. (WSMV file photo)
A public battle is heating up in Nashville over the re-development of the old Greer Stadium property.

One business developer is demanding the city answer whether the award to develop the property fair and transparent.

DeVinder Sandhu was one of the developers who lost the bid for the project. He met with city officials for a heated debate on Thursday morning.

Sandhu claims his plan for soccer and athletic facilities was given less consideration because he is a minority business owner. He also accused city officials of back-door dealings in the process of picking a developer.

“It’s about time we had a discussion like this. It’s about time we had diversity in Metro, and not just token diversity,” Sandhu said.

As Channel 4 first reported last month, Metro heard proposals in closed-door meetings.

Channel 4 also spoke with a Metro Council member who raised questions about the transparency of the process. He even wrote a letter to the city’s legal department.

After the committee makes its recommendation, the Parks Board and Metro Council will both have to vote.

