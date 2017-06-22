Police investigating fatal shooting near airport

Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting near the Nashville International Airport.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Glastonbury Road near Briley Parkway.

Police said the male victim was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police are speaking to a person of interest who may have witnessed the shooting. They are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact them.

Channel 4 has a crew on the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.