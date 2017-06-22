John Grisham's book signing tour stops in Nashville

One of America’s most popular authors is back with a new thriller.

John Grisham was in Nashville on Thursday for a book signing at Parnassus Books.

The author of blockbusters like The Firm and A Time to Kill is on his first tour in 25.

Grisham said part of the reason he is in Nashville is because of the co-owner of Parnassus, Ann Patchett, who is also an accomplished novelist.

“You have a writer who is so highly regarded, who rolled the dice and started a bookstore because the town needed one,” Grisham said.

Grisham’s new novel, Camino Island, focuses on the black market of stolen books. It’s in bookstores now.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.