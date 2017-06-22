Brandon Banks found guilty of rape, sexual battery in Vanderbilt rape trial

Brandon Banks took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday. (WSMV)

Brandon Banks has been found guilty of one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery by a Davidson County jury for his role in the rape of an unconscious female student in 2013.

Banks was found not guilty of five of the seven charges against him.

The former Vanderbilt football player was taken into custody after jurors took about 16 hours to deliberate over two days.

The jury was handed the case around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. They returned the verdict just after 7 p.m. Friday.

The verdict was handed four years after the sexual assault happened in a dorm room on campus.

Prosecutor Roger Moore smiled and nodded at the victim, relieved at the verdict.

“Four years to the day, we are here and we have achieved justice thus far against three individuals,” Moore said. “It is so gratifying when we hear the words ‘guilty of aggravated rape.’”

“Bullying is not a defense to committing any crime, much less a violent crime,” said Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman.

Banks’ defense called the verdicts inconsistent.

“It would be inconsistent that he would be found not guilty regarding criminal responsibility on five counts and guilty of aiding and abetting on the other. If that were the case, then the charges would be reduced,” said Mark Scruggs, Banks’ defense attorney.

Scruggs said they plan to appeal.

“Brandon was initially shocked, but he knew from the very beginning that this was going to be a long road and this is a first step,” he said. “He is a strong individual and there is just a lot more to be done before this is over with.”

Norman, who led much of the state’s efforts in this trial, shared a final message.

“There needs to be more respect for women from young men, and I think that’s something that definitely this case should bring to the forefront,” she said.

Banks, 23, was charged with five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Aggravated rape, which is a class A felony, carries a mandatory sentence of 15 to 25 years.

Count 1: Aggravated rape - not guilty

Count 2: Aggravated rape - not guilty

Count 3: Aggravated rape - guilty

Count 4: Aggravated rape - not guilty

Count 5: Aggravated rape - not guilty

Count 6: Aggravated sexual battery - guilty

Count 7: Aggravated sexual battery - not guilty

Banks was charged along with three of his former Vanderbilt football teammates, Brandon Vandenburg, Cory Batey and Jaborian McKenzie. Vandenburg and Batey have been convicted and sentenced. McKenzie is out on bond.

Banks' sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Banks' father told Channel 4 he did not want to comment at this time.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.