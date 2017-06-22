Nashville library eliminating late fees starting July 5

Late fees will soon be a thing of the past at the Nashville Public Library.

“If there are any families who have stayed away because of fines and fees that their kids have racked up, which is a familiar situation, we want them to be able to come back and not feel they need to stay away,” said Emily Waltenbaugh, a spokesperson for the library.

Beginning July 5, the library is eliminating late fees for good.

The library will also erase all overdue fines that any patrons currently owe.

The library has been taking in about $150,000 annually in those late fees, but Waltenbaugh said it’s not worth it.

“In the scope of Metro’s overall billion-dollar budget, it’s less than one percent of the revenue they collect,” she said. “Anything that gets our material in the hands of more people is a good thing in our eyes.”

Until now, if anyone owed $20 or more in fines, use of their library card would be “frozen.”

The library will still charge for lost, missing or damaged items.

