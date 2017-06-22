4WARN Weather Alert: Tornado watch issued for portions of Middle - WSMV Channel 4

4WARN Weather Alert: Tornado watch issued for portions of Middle TN until 8 p.m.

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee until 8 p.m. Friday as remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy pass over Middle Tennessee.

The second round of rain from Cindy is now moving into Middle Tennessee after the first round on Thursday.

On Friday there is a chance for heavy rain and strong to severe storms during the afternoon. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Localized flash flooding will also be possible with up to four inches of total rainfall.

Saturday and Sunday should be much nicer with highs in the low to mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for the latest 4WARN Weather forecast.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 4WARN Weather Alert: Tornado watch issued for portions of Middle TN until 8 p.m.More>>

  • Weather links sidebar

    4WARN Weather

    Sunday, February 15 2015 1:43 PM EST2015-02-15 18:43:16 GMT
    Weather alerts 4WARN Doppler Radar 4WARN Zoom Radar 4WARN 7-day forecast Download: Mobile AppSignup: Text, Closing alertsMore >>
    Weather alerts4WARN Doppler Radar4WARN Zoom Radar4WARN 7-day forecastMore >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.