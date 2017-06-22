4WARN Weather Alert: Tornado watch issued for portions of Middle TN until 8 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee until 8 p.m. Friday as remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy pass over Middle Tennessee.

The second round of rain from Cindy is now moving into Middle Tennessee after the first round on Thursday.

On Friday there is a chance for heavy rain and strong to severe storms during the afternoon. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Localized flash flooding will also be possible with up to four inches of total rainfall.

Saturday and Sunday should be much nicer with highs in the low to mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.

