Man accused in fatal Bellevue drunk-driving crash takes plea deal

The man accused of killing a 71-year-old woman when he crashed into her Bellevue condo pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and as part of the plea deal will receive 15 years in prison.

Police said Michael Harris, 28, was drunk when he crashed into the living room of Bobbie Ann Lafollette’s condo in River Plantation, then ran away.

Harris faced a number of charges, including vehicular homicide by intoxication, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

He accepted a plea deal on Thursday, and there will be no sentencing hearing.

As part of the deal, he will have to serve 60-percent of the 15-year sentence.

