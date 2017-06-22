Opening statements for the retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Batey is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

The retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Here are photos from throughout the course of the trial.

Brandon Vandenburg is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Brandon Vandenburg is charged with five counts of aggravated rape in connection to the sexual assault of a female student in 2013.

Here is a day-by-day summary of what happened during the first trial for Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey in January 2015.

Here are the people who are involved in the sex crimes case involving Vanderbilt football players.

Brandon Banks is one of the four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the case.

Brandon Banks is accused of joining his teammates Brandon Vandenburg, Cory Batey and Jaborian McKenzie as they raped an unconscious student inside Vandenburg’s dorm room in Gillette Hall in 2013.

Jury dismisses after almost 6 hours of deliberations in Brandon Banks trial

Jurors have decided to go home for the night after deliberating for almost six hours to reach a verdict in the trial for former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks.

Banks is charged with five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery for his role in the gang rape of an unconscious female student in a dorm room on this day in 2013.

After a lengthy reading of jury instructions, jurors were dismissed around 2:35 p.m. Thursday.

Just after 8 p.m., Judge Monte Watkins called the jury into the courtroom, which is when the jury foreman announced they were ready to dismiss for the night. The jury will return at 9 a.m. Friday.

JUST IN: Jury is calling it a night. They will begin deliberations again in the morning in the rape trial against Brandon Banks. pic.twitter.com/WxTIxnsdO3 — Hayley Mason (@WSMVHayleyMason) June 23, 2017

Jurors were handed the case after the state and defense spent about two hours presenting their closing arguments.

Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman replayed portions of the graphic videos of the assault for the jury.

"You have video evidence of Mr. Banks' participation. This is with three minutes of being in there, and he is already participating," Norman said.

Norman also reminded jurors about the definition of duress, which is important because this plays into Banks' legal argument for his defense.

Norman argued that since Banks was able to leave the dorm room where the assault happened at any time, he was not in any "imminent" danger.

"There is not evidence that raises duress. That is an excuse. When you apply the law, it doesn't allow for excuses," Norman said.

Brandon Banks hugs dad and friends as jury calls it quits for the night. They will all return at 9am to continue deliberations. pic.twitter.com/Pyrj8x0X0D — Hayley Mason (@WSMVHayleyMason) June 23, 2017

[WEB EXTRA: Images from the courtroom during the Brandon Banks trial.]

Defense attorney Mark Scruggs claims that Banks could not leave the room because of many factors, citing potential bullying from his teammates and the pressure to remain loyal to the Vanderbilt football team.

Scruggs claims Banks was scared he would be hurt by teammate Brandon Vandenburg if he didn't comply.

"This man was clearly, clearly under duress. This man had gone through a process," Scruggs said. "He chose to be a football player, but nobody said he chose to be subjected to the kind of treatment."

The state says Banks was not in danger during the sexual assault, so duress doesn't apply.

"Maybe, in the future at practice, I may be hit extra hard. That is not duress," Norman said.

The defense is arguing that the video and picture evidence does not prove their client is guilty.

"There is no evidence that Brandon Banks sexually penetrated the victim, and there is no evidence that Mr. Banks aided and abetted anyone," Scruggs said.

Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore handled the second part of the state's rebuttal argument. He said the case was about responsibility and accountability. Moore argued that Banks is responsible and should be held accountable because of all the choices he made the night of the sexual assault.

"Every single solitary thing Mr. Banks did that night were conscious choices," Moore said.

[WEB EXTRA: Read the victim's impact statement]

The defense team called two witnesses, both former football players, to the stand on Thursday morning. There was some debate about what those witnesses could say in front of the jury after the state argued that part of their testimony was not relevant. The questions ended up being about Banks' general character.

The state called two rebuttal witnesses. One of them was Metro Nashville Detective Chad Gish, who testified that he did not find any threatening or intimidating messages sent to Banks during his search of all four co-defendants' cellphones.

The victim was in the courtroom on Thursday morning. She appeared a little emotional but kept her composure.

On Wednesday, she took the witness stand for a fourth time in this case in hopes of sending all of her accused rapists to prison. She told the jury that the only person she knew before the assault was Vandenburg, who was convicted of rape last year.

Cory Batey has also been tried and convicted. The fourth co-defendant, Jaborian McKenzie, is out on bond.

Depending on the charges, Banks could face anywhere between eight to 25 years in prison.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

The jury has been deliberating for one hour now. Here is a look at the verdict form they are filling out to list their convictions. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/1F4LNeWK6A — Hayley Mason (@WSMVHayleyMason) June 22, 2017

Here are the definitions of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery, according to TN state law. #vandytrial pic.twitter.com/ZXcy5wkJoI — WSMV-TV, Nashville (@WSMV) June 22, 2017

