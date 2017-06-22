Victim identified in fatal shooting near The Nations

Don Williams, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died Friday at the age of 78.More >>
Don Williams, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died Friday at the age of 78.More >>
Country music stars took to social media on Friday to mourn the loss of Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry.More >>
Country music stars took to social media on Friday to mourn the loss of Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry.More >>
Metro police have identified a person of interest in a shooting at Tennessee State University earlier this week.More >>
Metro police have identified a person of interest in a shooting at Tennessee State University earlier this week.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
More than 150 emergency professionals are deploying from Tennessee to help with the response to Hurricane Irma.More >>
More than 150 emergency professionals are deploying from Tennessee to help with the response to Hurricane Irma.More >>
Timothy Orlando White, 35, was fatally shot in an alleyway between two apartment buildings on the 600 block of 41st Avenue North on June 22.More >>
Timothy Orlando White, 35, was fatally shot in an alleyway between two apartment buildings on the 600 block of 41st Avenue North on June 22.More >>
PJ Hardy, the public information officer for the Lebanon Police Department, confirmed Jordan Langford and Michael Flanigan Jr. are now both in custody.More >>
PJ Hardy, the public information officer for the Lebanon Police Department, confirmed Jordan Langford and Michael Flanigan Jr. are now both in custody.More >>
Joe Russell was the former chief administrative deputy under ex-Sheriff Robert Arnold.More >>
Joe Russell was the former chief administrative deputy under ex-Sheriff Robert Arnold.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
There will be a need for hotel rooms and rental properties as Hurricane Irma moves towards the U.S. People in Nashville are already stepping up and offering to help.More >>
There will be a need for hotel rooms and rental properties as Hurricane Irma moves towards the U.S. People in Nashville are already stepping up and offering to help.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
The judge in the Holly Bobo case was cited last week for having a gun at the Memphis International Airport.More >>
The judge in the Holly Bobo case was cited last week for having a gun at the Memphis International Airport.More >>
Two brothers, once conjoined at the head, are now home for the first time.More >>
Two brothers, once conjoined at the head, are now home for the first time.More >>
The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for southern Florida.More >>
The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for southern Florida.More >>
According to Metro police, two burglars made their way inside the Local Taco on Murphy Road just before 4 a.m. Thursday.More >>
According to Metro police, two burglars made their way inside the Local Taco on Murphy Road just before 4 a.m. Thursday.More >>