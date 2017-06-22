Victim identified in fatal shooting near The Nations

West Precinct detectives have identified the victim of a shooting on 41st Avenue North and Indiana Avenue just after midnight on Thursday.

Timothy Orlando White, 35, was shot in an alleyway on the 600 block of 41st Avenue North.

Officers that responded could not immediately locate White because he was taken to Nashville General Hospital in a personal vehicle. From there, he was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries and died in surgery.

The suspect fled the scene after shooting the victim. Information about the suspect is unknown at this time.

White, lived in the areas and was known to socialize in the area where he was shot.

The motive remains under investigation, but the incident appears to be drug-related.

Anyone with information about White’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Persons can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES), or online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story, stay with Channel 4 for updates.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.