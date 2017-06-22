Suspect arrested in fatal South Nashville stabbing

According to Metro police, Mitchell Tarver, 49, has been arrested after a fatal stabbing behind A&H Auto on Murfreesboro Pike just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

There were several witnesses near the incident, which happened near the parking lot of Gold Start Market, a popular 24-hour market, where the victim ran after the altercation with Tarver and collapsed.

They said they found the Joshua Taylor, 19, in a pool of blood with a stab wound to the neck and called the police.

Officials pronounced him dead when they arrived at the scene.

Mitchell Tarver, 49, now being booked for this morning's murder of Joshua Taylor, 19, behind 976 Murfreesboro Pike. pic.twitter.com/PQJfsZeTCD — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 22, 2017

South Precinct Flex officers learned that a potential suspect possibly lived in a homeless camp near the bridge at Murfreesboro Pike and Kermit Drive. When they went to the camp to inquire, they discovered Tarver there with blood on him. They detained and arrested him.

After an investigation, South Precinct investigators determined a physical altercation between Tarver and Taylor resulted in Taylor's stabbing. Police believe a folding knife they recovered was used in the incident.

Tarver is jailed in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.