2 suspects arrested in Humphreys County home invasion

James Hill is wanted for questioning. (Source: Humphreys County Sheriff's Office) James Hill is wanted for questioning. (Source: Humphreys County Sheriff's Office)
Two men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion and kidnapping in Humphreys County.

The incident happened off Hickman Road in New Johnsonville on Tuesday afternoon.

James Hill and Dakota Baggett were wanted in Humphreys and Carroll counties. The two were eventually spotted in nearby Benton County.

Police said they caught Baggett, but Hill got away on foot.

Hill was taken into custody in Paris, TN late Sunday night.

