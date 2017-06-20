Vandy launching balloon to watch solar eclipse

Engineers at Vanderbilt University are launching a high-altitude weather balloon on Tuesday afternoon as part of a nationwide test leading to the total solar eclipse happening on Aug. 21.

The Vanderbilt team is one of 52 selected by NASA to live stream the eclipse from 100,000 feet in the air, the very edge of space.

The balloon is equipped with cameras and radio equipment.

This will be the first total eclipse in the United States since 1979.

“At about 1:27 p.m., it should go pitch black for a minute and a half. I’ll probably have a panic attack” said Vanderbilt student Josh Phillips.

The balloon launch will take place on Tuesday about noon from the 25th Avenue Parking garage on the Vanderbilt campus.

Anyone near campus should be able to see the balloon.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.