TBI investigates officer-involved shooting at White House motel

TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday in White House.

According to TBI, authorities received a 911 call from a woman stating that she and her wife were in a domestic altercation at their Motel 6 Room. This happened just before 10:00 p.m.

When an officer arrived, a woman identified as Samantha Redicker, had a handgun, which caused the officer to call for backup.

Following the arrival of a second officer, Redicker came out of the room and pointed the gun at officers at least twice, according to a release.

After officers commanded her to drop the gun and she failed to comply, both officers fired weapons. Redicker was hit and transported to Skyline Medical Center.

The officers were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

