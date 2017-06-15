Rutherford County homeowner captures GA escapees

The Bedford County Sheriff said a Shelbyville couple was lucky to be alive after encountering two Georgia escaped inmates at their home on Thursday afternoon.More >>
People in the area flagged down officers just before 8 a.m. where they found Alvester Merriweather dead in a parking lot where he was apparently beaten to death.More >>
The son of one of the men who escaped from a Georgia detention bus and allegedly killed two corrections officers said he’s ashamed and hurt by what his dad has done.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Jack Byrd wants to be Antioch's next Metro Council member. He's also under indictment.More >>
The two inmates who are accused of escaping and killing two corrections officers in Georgia appeared in a Rutherford County courtroom on Friday morning.More >>
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a parking lot in south Nashville.More >>
The Bedford County Sheriff said a Shelbyville couple was lucky to be alive after encountering two Georgia escaped inmates at their home on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in East Nashville. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
A teenager is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach during a drive-by shooting in north Nashville.More >>
If you're a fan of the English drama Downton Abbey, Cheekwood has the perfect exhibit for you.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >>
The Bedford County Sheriff said a Shelbyville couple was lucky to be alive after encountering two Georgia escaped inmates at their home on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A slot machine told her she hit a massive jackpot, but she ended up with a meal on the house.More >>
He was a financial adviser to the stars, and his actions years ago resulted in a felony conviction. That’s why several musicians contacted the Channel 4 I-Team after learning he had started a new business.More >>
Two Cannon County Emergency Medical Services workers are suing the county, claiming sexual harassment by their director and other supervisors.More >>
A national online survey by Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy says 7% of American adults believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows. Statistically, that's 16.4 million people.More >>
The two inmates who are accused of escaping and killing two corrections officers in Georgia appeared in a Rutherford County courtroom on Friday morning.More >>
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >>
