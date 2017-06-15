Predators' playoff run generated millions for Nashville

Over 100,000 people were in downtown Nashville this weekend. (WSMV)

The Predators' historic playoff run has generated more than $50 million for Nashville with a record of 11 home games.

Predators CEO Sean Henry, Mayor Megan Barry and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation held a news conference on Thursday to share information on the economic impact.

For the first time in franchise history, the Predators sold out all 41 regular season home games and all 11 home playoff games.

The team even sold out Bridgestone Arena for some of the watch parties for away games in Pittsburgh.

Approximately 11.5 million people tuned in for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final, making it the most watched Stanley Cup playoff game in North America since Game 6 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Final.

Henry said he is thankful to all of the fans for all of this success.

Around $2.7 million was generated through sales tax from tickets and merchandise inside the arena and that money goes straight to the city.

