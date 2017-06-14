TDOT to close I-24 for 4 weekends to replace bridges

A portion of Interstate 24 will be closed for four weekends this fall. (Source: TDOT)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Wednesday they are preparing for another major interstate project in Downtown Nashville this fall.

Several bridges will be replaced on the Eastern loop of I-24, which will require four weekend-long closures from the I-40 split east of downtown to the I-65 split north of downtown in the fall.

“We're going to replacing the I-24 Oldham and Spring Street bridges, as well as making repairs to the Silliman Evans Bridge,” said TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte. “We're going to do pavement repairs and resurfacing to the areas in between.”

An official start date for the project hasn't been set.

However, they promise the closures will not impact big events like Titans' home games and the East Nashville Tomato Arts Fest.

More than 140,000 cars travel this stretch of I-24 every day. The bridges themselves are 50 years old. “Now is the best time to go ahead and replace the bridge,” project manager Red Jordan said.

Jordan explains, Accelerated Bridge Construction gives crews the chance to work around the clock, and make sure the road is back open in time for Monday morning rush hour.

“We can take a bridge down in a weekend and put it back in a weekend,” said Jordan. “Whereas under normal construction circumstances, this project would take three to three-and-a-half years. We'll get the bridges done in about a month."

East Nashville residents are likely to be impacted the most by this project. Officials have scheduled two neighborhood meetings about the project.

Monday, June 19

6 to 7 p.m.

North Nashville Precinct

2231 26th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208



6 to 7 p.m. North Nashville Precinct 2231 26th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208 Tuesday, June 27

6 to 7 p.m.

East Park Community Center

700 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206

Click here for more information about the project and to see detour maps.

